MDA and LA County Fire’s ‘Fill the Boot’ in Cerritos and Artesia

LA County Fireman from various stations in front of the 122 station engine from Lakewood. Photo by Brian Hews.

24th May 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

LA County firemen are assisting the MDA with their annual Fill the Boot campaign on the corner of Artesia and Pioneer today.

The firemen hold a boot and passing motorist stopped at traffic lights can donate money.

if you’re in the area please go by and donate!

