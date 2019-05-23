Sniper 3D Assassin video game asks player to kill journalist to ‘make him famous in a different way’

Sniper 3D Assassin asks players to kill a journalist in the “Breaking News” mission23rd May 2019
FROM INDEPENDENT UK
A popular mobile video game features a mission where players are tasked with killing a journalist. It says it would “make him famous in a different way”.
Sniper 3D Assassin is available on iOS and Android. It has a rating of about four-and-a-half stars, with a combined 12 million reviews on both platforms.
The mission in which a journalist is set for assassination is called “Breaking News” and it calls on the player to kill someone who bribed a police officer for information.
To get to this mission, you must first kill a gunman who allegedly killed several people at a pizzeria last year, someone who stole a backpack from a tourist, a sniper who is killing innocent people, and three men who were guarding a gang’s weapon arsenal.
