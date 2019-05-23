Montebello Police Discover, four days later, one of their police cruisers was stolen

The Montebello police vehicle that was stolen from the police department’s public parking lot.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Stealing a car from the Montebello Police is apparently easy, in addition, they will not find about it even though it was stolen from their own parking lot.

On May 21 the MP discovered that a marked black and white patrol vehicle was not parked in its designated parking stall at the police facility.

Worse, a loaded AR-15 assault rifle and two loaded shotguns were inside.

One of the shotguns was loaded with bean-bag rounds, the other with lethal shot.

The MP said all the weapons were locked and secured in the vehicle and all the keys to the SUV have been accounted for.

The MP notified other law enforcement agencies about the missing vehicle, which has a California exempt license plate number of 1429238, Montebello police said.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information that would assist investigators with locating this vehicle to please call the Montebello Police Department at 323 887-1313. If the vehicle is seen parked or moving; callers are urged to dial 911.



Callers wishing to remain Anonymous with information, may call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on the Apple or Google Play Store or by using the website, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

