Jaime Ortiz and HPLE Resigns From El Rancho Unified Bond Program Management Contract

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that Jaime Ortiz and HPLE resigned his lucrative program management contract with ERUSD.

The resignation comes on the heels of an investigative exposé by HMG-LCCN that uncovered a wide-ranging scheme involving over $212 million in school bond funds perpetrated by El Rancho Unified School District (ERUSD) Board Members engaging in pay-to-play politics, financial cover-up, blatant conflicts of interests, and willful violations of California’s Education Code

The long-running plot involved ERUSD President Jose Lara and Vice-President Gabriel Orosco since 2015, newly elected Board member Leanne Ibarra, and Ortiz.

The malfeasance is of such magnitude that it rivals what HMG-LCCN uncovered inside Montebello Unified, and was the final straw in a long-running campaign to audit ERUSD.

