Contract Cities ‘Suspends’ the city of Commerce

The California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) Executive Board has voted unanimously to immediately suspend the agency membership of the City of Commerce until further notice. The action precludes the participation of any City of Commerce elected official or staff member in future CCCA events until further notice. Once the appropriate investigations have concluded, the CCCA Executive Board may take further action as necessary.

The California Contract Cities Association condemns, in the strongest terms, the behavior of those involved in the incident. While this incident took place on the property of the conference hotel outside of CCCA-sanctioned conference programming, violent behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of our Association and members. The CCCA Executive Board calls upon all witnesses of the incident to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the matter.

The Association has made clear – both in adopted policy and in related communications – the high expectations we have for our members. Violations of our Code of Conduct are taken seriously as evidenced by this action.

