INTERSTATE 215 REMAINS CLOSED IN MORENO VALLEY

Share this:

Tweet



Email



SAN BERNARDINO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing to support the California Highway Patrol and multiple agencies in response to the full closure on Interstate 215 (I-215 between Cactus and Harley Knox in the city limits of Moreno Valley and Perris.

An F-16 military jet crashed adjacent to the I-215 at approximately 3:45 p.m. yesterday, May 16, resulting in the full closure of the highway. The scene is currently under investigation and there is no estimated time for reopening I-215.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid significant traffic delays on I-215 and surrounding local routes . Use I-15 southbound to SR 74 eastbound to access Perris and Menifee and stay on I-15 to access Murrieta and Temecula. Motorists can use I-215 southbound from the 60/91/215 Interchange and continue to eastbound SR 60 to Moreno Valley and other surrounding communities.

To avoid ore significant delays and the afternoon commute, travelers are advised to avoid travel in and around the Riverside/Moreno Valley region near I-215.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments