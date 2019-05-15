April 30- May 3, 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Over the past two weeks there have been (54) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (64) incidents during the previous two weeks.
The greatest number of incidents occurred on Thursdays (11), Mondays and Wednesdays (9 ea).
Break-down of crimes:
Aggravated Assault (5)
Robbery (0)
Grand Theft Auto (11)
Theft from Motor Vehicle (11)
Burglary (10, 3 Residential and 7 Commercial)
Other thefts (16)
There were (0) robberies during this time period.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply