April 30- May 3, 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Over the past two weeks there have been (54) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (64) incidents during the previous two weeks.

The greatest number of incidents occurred on Thursdays (11), Mondays and Wednesdays (9 ea).

Break-down of crimes:

Aggravated Assault (5)

Robbery (0)

Grand Theft Auto (11)

Theft from Motor Vehicle (11)

Burglary (10, 3 Residential and 7 Commercial)

Other thefts (16)

There were (0) robberies during this time period.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments