Downey PD Releases Video and Pictures of Suspect Who Shot Cerritos Resident Gurpreet Singh in Downey Liquor Store

Share this:

Tweet



Email



9th May 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

DPD has released the video asking for the public’s help in catching the man who shot Cerritos resident Gurpreet Singh, age 44.

Mr. Singh suffered several gunshot wounds. Detectives are following up on several investigative leads. At this time it appears to have been an attempted robbery but detectives are not ruling out other possible motives.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments