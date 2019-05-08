Sources: Grand Jury Indictments Imminent for Maywood Council and City Staff

BY BRIAN HEWS

Sources are telling HMG-LCCN that a Los Angeles County Grand Jury will be issuing indictments of current and former Maywood City Council members as well as current and former City staff “in the next few days.”

In February of 2018, search warrants were served at the home of then-Maywood Mayor Ramon Medina, at City Hall and “other locations.”

Medina said he had “no idea” why they raided his properties and denied any wrongdoing.

Also caught in the raid was then-Vice Mayor Richardo Villareal as well as a contractor in the city – V&M Ironworks.

In all, 11 locations were searched according to the DA’s office.

Based on the evidence found, the D. A. interviewed

Maywood was under a state audit report in 2016, that found a $15 million debt that was more than double the city’s operating costs. Risks mentioned in the report was inadequate oversight of city operations.

