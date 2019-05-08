Cerritos Resident Gurpreet Singh Shot and Killed Last Night in Downey Liquor Store Robbery

8th May 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

HMG-LCCN has confirmed with Downey Police that the man shot at ASL Liquor and Market in the 8500 block of Paramount Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. last night was Cerritos resident Gurpreet Singh, age 44.

Mr. Singh suffered several gunshot wounds. Detectives are following up on several investigative leads. At this time it appears to have been an attempted robbery but detectives are not ruling out other possible motives.

Police responded to the scene and found Singh down behind the cashier’s counter inside the store, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass on the ground from a broken window on the side of the store.

It was unclear whether some type of robbery or attempted robbery may have led to the shooting.

No description of a gunman or gunmen was has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 562-904-2330. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

