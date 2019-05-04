Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence to Honor Three at the 2nd Annual Gala of Light

STAFF REPORT

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence, a Long Beach based domestic violence services, will host the Gala Of Light – Celebrating Su Casa’s 40th Anniversary, Saturday June 1 at the beautiful Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach.

Su Casa will honor it’s founder, Petra Medelez. Medelez first provided domestic violence services from her own home, which set the foundation for Su Casa. Food Finders, a local food rescue organization, will be honored for their continued support of Su Casa’s nutrition program. Meathead Movers will also be honored for their program of providing moving services to domestic violence victims to enable a move to a violence free home.

Samantha Cortese will serve as the evening’s MC. Samantha can be found week days anchoring KTLA’s 5Live digital news program.

The Gala of Light will also feature silent and live auctions, opportunity drawings, delicious cuisine, and dancing to the music of the local favorites, King Salmon Band. The auction will feature the Zion View Bed and Breakfast overlooking Zion National Monument in Utah, a 7 Day Mexican Riviera Cruise, a ride on the Good Year Blimp, and much more. The auctioneer for the live auction will be Randy Gordon, ceo and president of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for the Gala of Light are $100 per person and the event will benefit Su Casa and it’s mission to eliminate domestic violence. For tickets or more information, go to sucasadv.org, stop by the administration offices at 3750 E. Anaheim Street, suite 100 in Long Beach or call Jaaziel at 562-421-6537.

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has been providing domestic violence services to Long Beach and surrounding communities for 40 years. For more information, go to sucasadv.org

