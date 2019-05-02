Cerritos Library offers new “Read Away Your Fines” program for children

STAFF REPORT

The Cerritos Library now offers a “Read Away Your Fines” program for youngsters up to age 18. The program allows children to read books in the Cerritos Library and have their fines for overdue books reduced.

To participate, children should sign in at the Circulation Desk, read inside the library for at least 30 minutes and then sign out at the Circulation Desk. For every 30 minutes spent reading, staff will remove $2.50 in fines for overdue age-appropriate books. Adults may read to young children. Children may participate in the program an unlimited number of times. It is not possible to build a credit for future fines. Fines for lost or damaged items, overdue DVDs and overdue CDs are not eligible for the program.

The goals of the program are to encourage reading and provide children with a way to reduce their library fines. For more information, please call (562) 916-1340.

