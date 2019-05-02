Armed Barricaded Suspect Holed Up in Norwalk on 165th Street

2nd May 2019

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Special Weapons Team has responded to the 11900 block of 165th Street, Norwalk, to assist Norwalk Station deputies regarding an Armed Barricaded Suspect.

SEB deputies have assumed command of the tactical response and LASD Crisis Negotiation Team personnel have responded to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The Negotiation Team is in the old H-Mart parking lot on Pioneer and Alondra.

HMG-LCCN readers are reporting many fire trucks and the SWAT Team are on hand.

There is no additional information available at this time.

