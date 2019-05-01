Christine Blasey Ford Has More Guts Than Attorney General Bill Barr

No guts Bill Barr. Courtesy Rolling Stone.

By Brian Hews

Everybody seems to be forgetting that the Senate Republicans hired an attorney to question Christine Blasey Ford related to the accusations she leveled against Brett “Boof” Kavanaugh.

Ford is not an attorney, yet she had the guts to go in front of national TV and answer question from a very skilled attorney.

Barr, on the other hand, is a very skilled attorney and is adept at answering questions yet for some reason (perjury?) he will not testify tomorrow in front of the House Judiciary Committee because they will have an attorneys questioning him.

As Senator Rosenthal said to Barr in today’s hearings, “history will judge you very harshly…” it will also judge him as a man with no guts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments