Whitney Ranked Best High School in California; Cerritos, Artesia, Gahr High Schools Ranked Among the Best by US News

Three high schools in the ABC Unified School District in Cerritos are among the best high schools in America according to U.S. News & World Report.
Whitney High School ranked 14th nationally and 1st among California schools.
Cerritos High ranked 434 nationally and 58th among California schools.
Artesia was ranked 416 among California schools.
Gahr High School ranked 3,630 nationally and 525th among California schools.
Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said the aim of the rankings is simple: give families more information about the schools in their areas..
“By evaluating more schools, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students — including historically underserved populations,” Narayan said in a news release.
Board President Ernie Nishii told HMG-LCCN, “The success of our district and our high schools is a hallmark of the great partnership amongst parents, teachers, administrators, and the board working together. That partnership includes the community, local foundations and businesses and city leaders.”
ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Siue said, “We are very excited that Whitney High School has been selected again by U.S. News and World Report as #1 in California and #14 in the country. Equally as important is the work at Cerritos High School and Gahr High School who also made the list this year. This outcome is the strong collective work of our students, families, staff as well as District support that allows us to constantly improve and to move forward.”
Rounding out the top ten school in California were:
#2 Oxford Academy, Cypress
#3 Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Gilroy
#4 Pacific Collegiate Charter, Santa Cruz
#5California Academy of Mathematics and Science, Carson
#6 Lowell High School, San Francisco
#7 Preuss School UCSD, La Jolla
#8 Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy, Wilmington
#9 Western Center Academy, Hemet
#10 University High School, Fresno.
Again, Palos Verdes Schools ranked higher then ABC/Whitney | Cerritos just does not have a village to support schools & needs to get its housing in order first. Whitney HS is not on top. Canyon Crest Academy, San Dieguito Union High School District, San Diego Henry M. Gunn High School, Palo Alto Unified School District, Palo Alto Troy High School, Fullerton Joint Union High School District, Fullerton Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto Unified School District, Palo Alto Miramonte High School, Acalanes Union High School District, Orinda Northwood High School, Irvine Unified School District, Irvine Saratoga High School, Los Gatos-Saratoga… Read more »
May I ask where you’re getting your information from?