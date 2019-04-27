KTLA: Norwalk Man Fatally Struck by Car on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park After Exiting Disabled Vehicle

A 25-year-old Norwalk man died early Friday after he was struck by a car on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park after he got out of another car which had been involved in a minor collision, authorities said.

Vinson Thomasi died at the scene of the 3:05 a.m. collision on the eastbound 10 Freeway, just west of Francisquito Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

He had been riding as a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that became involved in a collision with a 2016 Volkswagen Passat, Officer E. Esparza of the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office said in a written statement. The Monte Carlo became disabled in the fast lane.

