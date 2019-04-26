Cerritos Sheriff’s Asking for Public’s Help Regarding Sneaker Burglary in Cerritos

Cerritos Station detectives have learned that on Friday, April 19, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a residential burglary occurred on the 12000 block of Caravel Street, Cerritos. The victim was not home at the time of the burglary but was monitoring his video surveillance cameras from another location. The victim saw two male suspects run out of his front door of his home to an awaiting getaway vehicle carrying several boxes of tennis shoes.

After further investigation, it appears the suspects entered the residence through a rear sliding door by using an unknown object to shatter the glass door.

The only description obtained from the surveillance video was two males.

Detectives are asking the public if anyone saw the burglary or the two male suspects running from the location during the time of the crime to please contact detectives at the Cerritos Sheriff’s station.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cerritos Station at (562) 860-0044. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or using the website lacrimestoppers.org

Forwarded by:

Deputy Grace Medrano

Sheriff’s Information Bureau – Newsroom

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

211 West Temple Street,

Los Angeles California 90012

213-229-1700

