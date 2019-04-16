Cerritos Sheriff’s Town Hall Meeting on Public Safety Set for April 24

STAFF REPORT

The community is invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will be televised on Cerritos TV3.

Representatives from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station/Community Safety Center will present detailed information about crime in Cerritos and noteworthy investigations. Additionally, Neighborhood Watch block captains will share their strategies and successes. Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions about public safety and crime. For more information, call the Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266.

