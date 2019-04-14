VIDEO: Gang Fight at Hawaiian Gardens Carnival Last Night, Sheriff’s Placed Carnival on Lockdown

By Brian Hews

Dueling area gangs openly fought among attendees last night at the annual Hawaiian Gardens Carnival which was being held for the first time at the Fedde Middle School Sports Complex.

Sources at the carnival told Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News last night of a possible shooting but that has not been confirmed.

Several videos were posted online and sent to HMG-LCCN that clearly show panic among the attendees with some running to escape the melee, while others were standing around taking pictures and shooting videos with their cell phones.

Lakewood Sheriff’s responded to the fight with “at least 10 patrol cars” along with a helicopter that could be heard in the background of cell phone videos.

Once the sheriff’s arrived they quickly locked the carnival down, not allowing frightened attendees to leave with one picture showing a Lakewood Deputy among the crowd holding a shotgun.

Several arrests were made, with attendees allowed to leave the area one hour later.

HMG-LCCN has a call into the Lakewood Sheriff’s requesting additional information on the incident.

Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Myra Maravilla told HMG-LCCN, “It has come to our attention that there are false reports online of an incident that occurred on April 13, 2019 at the City’s 55th Anniversary Parade and Carnival at Fedde Middle School.

Per Sergeant Thomas Maese of Lakewood Sheriff’s Station: “The L.A. Sheriff’s Department broke up a small number of fights between local teenagers that occurred to the side of the Carnival entrance. There were no weapons involved and the altercations were quickly contained by LASD personnel. In addition, an unrelated car pursuit simultaneously wound its way near the east area of the Carnival. Multiple Sheriff’s vehicles, a helicopter and officers were deployed to handle the situation, including officers with weapons drawn. The pursuit was terminated and the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.”

“Thank you to LASD for your continued commitment to keeping the public safe within our city. If you have any questions about this incident, please contact LASD at (562) 623-3500.”

Deputy holding a shotgun.

