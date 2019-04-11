Bridge Maintenance Projects on 91 and 57 Freeways Until November

ORANGE COUNTY — Caltrans will commence a bridge maintenance project on April 15th, 2019 on State Route 91 between Harbor Boulevard and State Route 55, and on State Route 57 between Interstate 5 and Nutwood Avenue in various cities in Orange County.

The purpose is to protect the surface of the bridges from premature failure by preventing moisture getting into the bridge deck cracks. This project consists of deck spall repair, methacrylate deck seal treatment, joint seal replacement and polyester concrete overlay.

The project is expected to be completed by November 15th, 2019. To minimize disruption to motorists major work activities will be limited to night hours only. Traffic control for work activities involves with freeway mainline lane closures, connector closures, freeway ramp closures and city street lane closures. Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience while we perform this work. Electronic Changeable Message Signs will also notify drivers of the closures and detours. Additionally, construction updates will be available via Twitter @CaltransOC, Facebook.com/CaltransOC and Instragram @CaltransOC.

