Lori Loughlin, 15 other parents slapped with additional charges in cheating scandal

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other parents were indicted Tuesday on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud in the massive college cheating scandal that has implicated dozens of parents across the nation. The 16 parents indicted by a grand jury in Boston include Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. All had been arrested on a criminal complaint last month on lesser charges. Read the latest