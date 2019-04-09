LASD Homicide Detectives Responding to Investigate a Shooting Death, 13000 Liggett St, Norwalk

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the shooting death of a man. The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at approximately 1:58 p.m., on the 13000 Block of Liggett Street, Norwalk.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

