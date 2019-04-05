Northbound I-5 Overnight Full Closure – Norwalk Blvd. to I-605

STAFF REPORT

Norwalk – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight full closure of northbound Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Norwalk Blvd. and Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) with corresponding ramp closures to replace concrete slabs on freeway lanes. Closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night Sunday, April 7 through the night of Thursday, April 12:

Northbound I-5 all lanes and corresponding ramps closed from Norwalk Blvd. to I-605.

Southbound I-5 left lane closed from I-605 to Norwalk Blvd.

Norwalk Blvd. off ramp from northbound I-5 will remain open.

Detour signs will direct traffic to turn right from the northbound Norwalk Blvd. off ramp to Imperial Highway, then turn left to northbound I-605 to rejoin I-5.

Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) to northbound I-605 to northbound I-5.

These closures are scheduled for separate nights and will re-open each morning by 5 a.m.

Please go to our Planned Lane Closure web page for confirmation of closures each night at lcswebreports-new.dot.ca.gov/SearchPreAction.do?district=7. Also watch for updates at twitter.com/My5LA.

