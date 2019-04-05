March 19-April 1, 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Over the past two weeks there have been (74) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, up from (73) incidents during the previous two weeks.

The greatest number of incidents occurred on Saturdays (14) and Sundays (13).

Break-down of crimes:

Aggravated Assault (5)

Robbery (2)

Grand Theft Auto (16)

Theft from Motor Vehicle (20)

Burglary (17, 9 Residential and 8 Commercial)

Other thefts (14)

There were (2) robberies during this time period.

1) 10000 block of Hegel St. (3/26-Day): As the victim was repossessing the suspect’s vehicle the suspect and a second suspect assaulted him and attempted to take the car off of the tow hitch. The suspect who owned the vehicle fled on foot but later went to the Bellflower Sub Station to make a report, but instead was taken into custody. The second suspect is still outstanding.

2) 9000 block of Artesia Blvd. (3/27-Morning): The victim was taking a phone call in the parking lot of the loc when the suspect approached him and demanded his money at gunpoint. The victim distracted him and grabbed the gun, forcing the suspect to the ground. A struggle ensued but the victim was able to take the gun away. The suspect fled on foot.

[NOTE: Data is obtained from LARCIS, our report management system. INFORMATION, PERCENTAGES AND/OR COUNTS ARE TIME SENSITIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE.]

