National Veterans Outreach Organization Recognizes State Senator Bob Archuleta as Legislator of the Year

4th April 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

The American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc. (NVOP) was founded and developed in 1972 by the American GI Forum of the U.S., the nation’s largest Hispanic veterans’ organization chartered by the U.S. Congress.

The objective was to create a new entity that would provide “hands on” services to veterans at the community level.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, it is recognized nationally as a premier community-based service provider specializing in services for veterans with special needs.

The NVOP provides services that include employment and training for veterans, affordable housing for the elderly, and homeless veterans services.

The organization bestowed its highest honor this week on 32ndDistrict California State Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), recognizing him as Legislator of the Year as the first Hispanic Army Veteran appointed as the Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Veteran Affairs.

The award was in recognition of the work Archuleta has done under the Veterans Administration, as a Presidential Appointee to the United States Military Academy at West Point, as LA County Commissioner of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the work he is doing in representing and fighting for the veterans in the state of California as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Archuleta told Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News, “I am so honored to have received the American GI Forum’s 2019 Legislator of the Year award. The GI Forum was founded in 1948 to establish recognition of veterans and their service to our great country and to create a path to higher education and ease reentry into civilian life. I am so proud of the men and women who are members of this great organization and who continue to fight for our active duty service members and veterans. God Bless America.”

Archuleta was elected in November 2018 to the California State Senate.

He grew up in the neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Los Angeles and graduated from Salesian High School. He later enlisted in the United States Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He has since passed on the tradition of military service to his five children.

Archuleta represents Senate District 32 which includes the cities of Downey, Norwalk, Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, La Mirada, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, Lakewood, Montebello, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, Whittier-Los Nietos and Buena Park.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments