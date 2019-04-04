Great-Granddaughters of Famed Coliseum Architect Join Growing Opposition to Los Angeles Coliseum Name Change Plan

Los Angeles, CA—Two great-granddaughters of famed architect John Parkinson have come out against a plan to change the name of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum. John Parkinson designed the Coliseum in the 1920s to honor those who served in World War I. He also designed iconic buildings across Los Angeles including City Hall and Grand Central Market.

Parkinson’s great granddaughters, Melanie Parkinson Larson and Pamela Parkinson Kellogg, M.D., wrote letters to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn expressing their disapproval of the name change plan. Supervisor Hahn has led the charge in recent weeks against the name change and has proposed the compromise of selling the naming rights to the field rather than the stadium.

“He was a man of enormous integrity and would be outraged at this decision,” wrote Pamela Parkinson Kellogg.

“By the time the Coliseum was built, he would not accept any money for his efforts, because he believed it was his civic duty to do this for Los Angeles – the city that he loved,” wrote Melanie Parkinson Larson. “[He] would share my shock and despair as I contemplate such a decision.”

Supervisor Hahn serves as current President of the Coliseum Commission. You can read Supervisor Hahn’s Op-Ed opposing the name change plan in the LA Times here.

The full letters written by John Parkinson’s great granddaughters are attached.

