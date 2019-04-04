Bellflower DMV Bomb Threat Turns Out to be a Hoax

Staff Report
A suspicious package investigation was found Wednesday at the DMV in Bellflower after a man came in claiming he had a bomb.
One person was detained, according to authorities. The building was evacuated.
The Bomb Squad was called to assist with this investigation.
Authorities cleared the scene and confirmed that there was no explosives after searching every single room in the building.
Two people were detained. Authorities say a Roku streaming device was found inside the box
