Bellflower DMV Bomb Threat Turns Out to be a Hoax

Staff Report

A suspicious package investigation was found Wednesday at the DMV in Bellflower after a man came in claiming he had a bomb.

The California Highway Patrol says a man came in with a box at about 3:50 p.m. at the DMV in the 9500 block of Artesia Boulevard, and when someone asked him what was in the box, the man said it was a bomb.

One person was detained, according to authorities. The building was evacuated.

The Bomb Squad was called to assist with this investigation.

Authorities cleared the scene and confirmed that there was no explosives after searching every single room in the building.

Two people were detained. Authorities say a Roku streaming device was found inside the box

