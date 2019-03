Norwalk two year old mauled by families’ Rottweiler

31st March 2019

A two-year-old was bitten in the face several times by their families Rottweiler, he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with severe facial injuries.

The father was also bitten by the family pet.

The family “secured” the dog but Los Angeles county pet services came and took the dog away which will probably be euthanized .

