Downey PD Offers Filing of Online Reports for Certain Crimes

Staff Report

The Downey Police Department is pleased to offer the convenience of online reporting from the comfort of your own home. The newly launched program can be accessed by going to the Downey Police Department webpage and selecting “File a Report.”

Reports made through this system will be issued a temporary number immediately and will allow the user to print a temporary copy of the report. Once the report is approved, a permanent case number will be assigned and the submitter will be notified of approval via email (if an email address was provided).

This service is available for reporting the crimes listed below, where no suspect information is known and the offense(s) occurred within the City of Downey’s boundaries:

•Bicycle Theft

•Lost Property

•Child Custody Violations

•Supplemental Loss forms for theft crimes

“As always, our Downey Police Department continues to be proactive in implementing programs to engage and better serve our residents,” said Mayor Rick Rodriguez. “This new online reporting system is a valuable tool that allows community members to file reports at their convenience, while freeing up police department resources to better serve our residents.”

Mayor Pro Tem Blanca Pacheco added, “This innovative web-based program is another tool to connect residents directly with our Police Department and contributes to our overall goal of working together to reduce crime in our community.”

