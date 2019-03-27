“The Phantom Tollbooth” enhances education through arts experience at CCPA

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) presented two performances of “The Phantom Tollbooth” on Tuesday, March 26 as part of its arts education program for students. The shows were made possible and funded by the City of Cerritos and a generous $110,000 donation from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

More than 2,600 students and educators participated from school districts such as the ABC Unified School District, Bellflower Unified School District, Long Beach Unified School District, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District and Paramount Unified School District.

Both performances of “The Phantom Tollbooth” were presented for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. An original stage adaptation of the novel by Norton Juster, “The Phantom Tollbooth” is a fantasy-adventure about a boy named Milo who unexpectedly receives a magic tollbooth. It transports him to the Kingdom of Wisdom, where he embarks on a quest to restore exiled princesses, and in the process discovers a love of learning.

“The students were captivated by this show, which combined engaging storytelling with the performing and visual arts,” remarked Cerritos Mayor Mark E. Pulido. “The program stimulated creativity and intuitive thinking and featured a lively musical score.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments