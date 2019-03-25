Tony Award-Winning® ‘The Secret Garden’ blooms this spring at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

Over the last ten years, 3-D Theatricals has established itself with audiences and fans as one of Southern California’s premier professional theater companies. Fresh interpretations of must-see Broadway shows combined with A-list Broadway talent and family-friendly entertainment makes the company’s not-to-be-missed blockbuster productions worth seeing.

Now 3-D Theatricals invites theater-goers to come fall in love with The Secret Garden, the third show in their 2018/2019 season.

3-D Theatricals brings the emotional, Tony Award®-winning musical adaptation of the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett to a whole new audience for a strictly limited engagement starting May 3at the CCPA.

After the sudden death of her parents, ten-year-old Mary Lennox is sent to live with an uncle whom she’s never met. Mourning the loss of his true love, Uncle Archibald is distant and strange – leaving Mary to explore a lonely mansion shrouded in mystery and haunted by spirits and lost souls.

Strong-willed and brave-hearted, Mary finds solace in a locked-up, hidden garden, and with it, discovers the true meaning of hope – proving that love and magic can bloom from the darkest of places. This heartwarming story of forgiveness and renewal is filled with beautiful music, magical illusions, and a talented cast that makes this a must-see theatrical treat for families of all ages.

The Secret Garden opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in 1991 and was nominated for the most awards of that season, garnering seven Tony Award® nominations. The production, which ran for over 700 performances and co-starred Mandy Patinkin and John Cameron Mitchell, won 3 Tony Awards® for Best Book of a Musical, Best Scenic Design, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

Winner of three Tony Awards®, The Secret Garden, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved novel, has one of the most lauded and beloved scores by Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize™® winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon.

This brand new production of one of Broadway’s biggest family hits of the 1990’s blooms in the hands of 3-D Theatricals’ very own Creative Director T.J. Dawson. 3-D invites everyone to experience this bold new production of the beloved musical. Fall in love with this powerful tale of a special place where magic, hope, and love grow.

3-D Theatricals production of The Secret Garden is directed by Executive/Artistic Director, T.J. Dawson, Musically Directed and Conducted by Allen Everman and choreographed by Leslie Stevens.



About the CCPA and showtimes:



CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS – May 3-19, 2019

12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703

Parking: Complimentary parking adjacent to the theater.

Theater Box Office: 562-916-8500. Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday – Friday; 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday. Box Office at the theatre Opens two hours prior to weekday and Saturday performances; and one hour prior to Sunday performances.

TICKET PRICES: on sale now for $40.00 – $85.00). Online Ticketing: www.Cerritoscenter.com OR www.3dtheatricals.org – Group and Student discounts are available. Note: $20 Box seats are also offered on a presale basis. A processing fee per ticket will be added to all orders that are not presented as part of the CCPA’s season and will be reflected, if charged, before checkout. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

CERRITOS CENTER PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, May 3 at 8:00 pm (Preview)

Saturday, May 4 at 8:00 pm (Opening)

Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 pm

Friday, May 10 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 17 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 pm

