Michael Avenatti arrested on federal wire and bank fraud charges

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on federal charges in two separate cases in California and New York, federal prosecutors in both states said Monday.

The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles announced Avenatti faces bank and wire fraud charges in the Central District of California for allegedly embezzling money from a client and defrauding a bank through fake tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York announced separate charges that Avenatti allegedly tried to extort Nike for $20 million.

Prosecutors in both offices planned press conferences Monday afternoon to detail the charges.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments