Project Healing Waters Helps Veterans

A Veteran learning the intricacies of fly fishing. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. The program was started in 2005 by Retired Navy Captain Ed Nicholson

By Tammye McDuff

The American Legion Post Home helps to host a class for disabled veterans, teaching them fly tie fishing and how to construct custom fishing poles as part of their rehabilitation process. Established in 2005, the program serves to provide physical and emotional recovery to veterans and active duty military service members.

“For many of these veterans it is the only thing they have in their lives,” said Retired Navy Captain Ed Nicholson.

An avid outdoorsman, Nicholson knew the fresh air and change of scenery would be a welcome relief for soldiers cooped up in a hospital. As his trips progressed, he noticed there was something therapeutic about tying a fly, casting a rod and the sound of the rushing water.

“The camaraderie of making the fly ties and poles is therapy”.

PHWFF has over 200 highly successful, volunteer-run programs in Department of Defense hospitals, Warrior Transition Units, and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and clinics across the United States. In 2017 PHWFF served over 8,400 injured and disabled military service personnel and disabled veterans nationwide.

On Monday, March 25, 2019 the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 496/District 19 and Sons of the American Legion will be presenting a donation to Project Healing Waters for supplies and a chance to send veterans on a fly fishing excursion.

Legion member Mike Bell is behind the push for the donation. “Upon hearing some of the back stories about how the veterans came to the program, it brought me to tears”, said Bell, “It is always touching to see how wonderful and curative these little gatherings can be to one on the brink of suicide.”

To see how you can help or donate please visit projecthealingwaters.org

