Man Crashes Car Into Crush Fitness in La Mirada

Tuesday March 19, 2019

From KTLA

A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle through a Crunch Fitness gym in La Mirada was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Deputies initially responded to a call of a vehicle into a building in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue just before 1:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Adrian Nolasco said he just finished working out and was outside the gym when he saw a man reaving his car’s engine and then driving straight into the building.

Nolasco said the vehicle went into the reception desk but no one was there at the time.

Images from the scene showed a car surrounded by debris and exercise equipment after it had smashed through the wall of the gym.

The driver was not initially found with the vehicle but was later located and arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Crunch Fitness La Mirada posted about the incident on its Instagram page.

“Do to uncontrollable maintenance needs the gym will be temporarily closed. Stay tuned for details,” the post read.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was described as a hit-and-run and is still under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments