Human Remains Found Near Latigo Canyon in Malibu

Staff Report

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homicide detectives along with Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner are investigating the found human remains of an unknown individual discovered on Monday, January 21, 2019, in the late afternoon, at the intersection of Latigo Canyon Road and Calicut Road, Malibu.

Homicide Investigators along with the LA County Coroner Investigators waited to respond until sufficient daylight was available for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website

