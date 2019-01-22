BREAKING: 22 Year-Old Male Commits Suicide at Insight Gun Range in Artesia

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that yet another suicide occurred this past Saturday Jan. 19 at the Insight Gun Range in Artesia.

This is the second suicide at the range, located at 17020 Alburtis Ave. in Artesia, in the past 20 months.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective Terri Bernstein told HMG–LCCN that the suicide victim was a 22-year-old male but could not provide any additional information because the family hired an attorney.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

