Applications Now Being Accepted for Cerritos College’s 2019 Taiwan Experience Education Program

STAFF REPORT

NORWALK, Calif. –Applications for Cerritos College’s 2019 Taiwan Experience Education Program (TEEP) are now available. Cerritos College alumni who have completed degrees are also eligible to apply. The TEEP program offers a fourshin-month internship in Taipei City, Taiwan. Students accepted into the program will serve as teacher aides to teach English at elementary or middle schools three days a week in Taipei City. Students will live with a host family, take free Chinese language lessons and participate in local cultural trips. Additionally, students will take courses offered at the University of Taipei with tuition funded by the Taipei City government. The program runs from March 1 – June 30, 2019.

The deadline to submit an application is February 15, 2019 . Participants will be eligible for reimbursement up to $500 upon full completion of the program. Interested students can submit a completed application and required documents to Director of Student Program Services, Norma C. Rodriguez in the Office of International Students, or email a scanned copy to[email protected] . Students may also contact the Office of International Students for assistance at 562-860-2451 ext. 2133.

“The Taiwan Experience Education Program allows students to broaden their global awareness, obtain teaching experience, and grow their cultural competence abilities. These are critical skills our future leaders need to compete globally,” said Dr. Shin Liu, Cerritos College Board member and creator of the campus’ TEEP program. Dr. Liu is a long-time educator and advocate for student study abroad programs.

For more information about the TEEP program, please visit www.cerritos.edu/academics/taiwan-experience.htm

