Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank Helping Those Affected by Trump Shutdown

BY BRIAN HEWS

The Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank is offering help to those affected by the Trump government shutdown, people interested can go to 22121 Norwalk Blvd. in Hawaiian Gardens to receive food.

The Food Bank is operated by the Irving I. Moskowitz Foundation.

The Irving Moskowitz Foundation is a charitable, non-profit foundation dedicated to improving and enriching the lives of people based on the precept, ‘He who has saved one life, it is as if he has saved the world.’

The Moskowitz Foundation was established in 1968 by Irving Moskowitz to help people in need regardless of race, creed, politics or religion.

One of the Foundation’s principal beneficiaries is The City of Hawaiian Gardens, California where the Foundation operates a state-legislated Bingo Club. Irving Moskowitz believes that by concentrating many efforts in one small community, a significant benefit will be felt by all.

In the City of Hawaiian Gardens, proceeds from the Bingo Club benefit the residents of the city through social action organizations such as Head Start and The United Community Group, and through the Foundation’s direct support of the Hawaiian Gardens Food Bank, children’s athletic programs, scholarship awards, health care programs, and educational initiatives. The Bingo Club has also played a role in revitalizing the Hawaiian Gardens community.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments