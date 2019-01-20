LASD Investigating Shooting Death on 17100 Block of Downey Ave. in Bellflower

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at approximately 12:35 a.m., on the 17100 block of Downey Avenue, Bellflower.

Lakewood Station deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call. When they arrived, they found there was a party at the location, and a male adult suffering from at least one gunshot to the upper torso, in front of the residence.

The victim, a male Hispanic 25 years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that there was an altercation between several individuals in front of the residence prior to the shooting.

Suspect(s) description and information is not being released at this time.

It is unknown at this time if the incident is gang related.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments