Attempted Murder in Downey, Man Shot During Custody exchange

Downey Police are reporting an attempted murder that happened last Saturday night at 8140 Telegraph Rd.

Officers were dispatched to the address regarding a man who had been shot. When they arrived they discovered the victim, a 26-year-old male, had been shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during a custody exchange. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a single gunshot wound and his injuries were not life-threatening

Detectives subsequently identified the suspect as Jerry Kontocanis, 3 years old, from Los Angeles.

Police apprehended him and took him into custody in Oxnard. He will be brought back to the Downey Police Department where he will be booked and transported to County Jail pending his court appearance at Downey Superior Court.

