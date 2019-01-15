Murder Charges Filed on Whittier Man Luis Rey Jimenez After Girlfriend Found Dead in Driveway

LOS ANGELES DISTRICT ATTORNEY NEWS RELEASE:

January 9, 2019: A man was charged today with killing his live-in girlfriend whose body was found inside his vehicle parked at their Whittier home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Luis Rey Jimenez (dob 8/25/74) faces one count of murder with an allegation of using a wrench as a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Arraignment in case VA149606 is scheduled today in Department 5 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Downey Branch.

According to the criminal complaint, victim Nadia Solís, 41, was killed on or about Dec. 30. Her body was discovered by sheriff’s deputies conducting a welfare check Jan. 5, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, JimenezJimenez faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. Bail is scheduled at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Original release

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased person on the 8700 block of Orange Street in the unincorporated area of Whittier.

On January 5th, 2019 at approximately 9:05PM, deputies from the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence on the 8700 block of Orange Street in the unincorporated area of Whittier regarding a “check the welfare” call for a woman who lives at the location. During their investigation, the deputies discovered a person deceased, in the backseat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

At this time, the race and gender of the victim is unknown, as is the cause of death. Further investigation will be conducted by the coroner’s office.

