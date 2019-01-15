LASD ANNOUNCES OPENING OF LARGE ANIMAL EVACUATION CENTERS
STAFF REPORT
WHAT: Opening of evacuation centers for large animals
WHEN: Tuesday, January 15th 2019 8:00 a.m.
WHERE: Evacuation centers for large animals are available at the following locations beginning January 15th at 8:00 a.m.
Hansen Dam Equestrian Center
11127 Orcas Avenue
Lakeview Terrace, CA 91342
Pierce College
6201 Winnetka Avenue
Woodland Hills, CA 91371
For more information please call Animal Care and Control
(661) 257-3191
Large Animal Evacuation Tips:
- Keep your trailer in safe, working condition. If you don’t have a truck and trailer, make arrangements in advance to have someone evacuate your animals.
- Know who is evacuating your animals.
- Be sure to exchange phone numbers, California Drivers license numbers and other relevant information with the person evacuating your horse or other large animals.
- Know where your animals will be taken
- Network with your neighbors; work together to help horse/large animal owners who are not home during an emergency.
