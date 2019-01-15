LA PALMA’S STATION 13 RECEIVES NEW FIRE ENGINE

The Orange County Fire Authority recently purchased a new fire engine, which was delivered a few weeks ago to Station 13 in La Palma.

The new fire engine is a 2018 KME Predator with a 450 horsepower Cummins Diesel motor and an Allison 4000 EVS transmission. The engine is also equipped with a Hale 1,500 gallons per minute water pump in addition to LED lighting, rear and side view cameras, extra storage space, streamlined communication equipment, and seating for 5 firefighters. The new fire engine is designed to produce less exhaust than many of the older fire engines.

The firefighters at Station 13 in La Palma think this new engine is an absolute dream to work on and is excited to be able to use the new engine to help and serve La Palmans.