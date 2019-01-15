_________________________________________ _________________________________________ CCPA

Cerritos braces for second round of storms

El Rancho Verde Park walkway after Monday’s storm. Photo by Jim McMahon.
BY JIM MCMAHON
Monday, January 14th storm, brought much-needed rain, but unfortunately sections of El Rancho Verde Park, Cerritos, Ca.  were flooded. Area has experienced lighting and thunder, followed by few inches of rain.
Park pedestrian walkways- benches, play equipment  are some of the things  underwater. Few of the neighbors homes on the south side of the park are starting to sandbag homes, so the flood waters from the park  does not trespass in to their backyards and patios.

