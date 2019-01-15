Cerritos braces for second round of storms

El Rancho Verde Park walkway after Monday’s storm. Photo by Jim McMahon.

BY JIM MCMAHON

Monday, January 14th storm, brought much-needed rain, but unfortunately sections of El Rancho Verde Park, Cerritos, Ca. were flooded. Area has experienced lighting and thunder, followed by few inches of rain.

Park pedestrian walkways- benches, play equipment are some of the things underwater. Few of the neighbors homes on the south side of the park are starting to sandbag homes, so the flood waters from the park does not trespass in to their backyards and patios.

