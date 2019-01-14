City of Hawaiian Gardens to Open RFP for New City Attorney, Appoints Interim City Attorney

A statement sent to LCCN by the city of Hawaiian Gardens:

On January 8, 2019, the Hawaiian Gardens City Council directed City Staff to execute an open, transparent and competitive process to identify a new City Attorney for the City of Hawaiian Gardens. In the interim, the City has engaged the services of a large well-established law firm – Best Best and Krieger LLP (BB&K). BB&K attorney Megan Garibaldi is the attorney assigned from the firm to handle the day-to-day needs of the City. The interim City Attorney firm will bridge the City’s legal needs through the completion of the City Attorney request for proposal process.

The City Attorney role functions as an advisor to the City Council and City Staff on legal risk for the agency. This advice includes work on risk mitigation, lawsuits, critical negotiations, legal language in city ordinances, and compliance with key State laws such as the Brown Act. The City Attorney function is hired at the discretion of the City Council and reports directly to the City Council, similar to the City Manager.

“Solid and experienced legal advice is important to the stability and financial future of our community. A transparent and competitive process to find the best fit for our City is important for our community,” said Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Myra Maravilla. “Per the recommendation of City Staff, City Council has implemented an agreement with Best Best & Krieger to act as interim legal counsel while we conduct an open RFP process. BB&K is a statewide leader in municipal law with a broad range of experience and skills. We know they will serve us well.”

The City will draft an RFP in the coming weeks and then issue it publicly.

About the City of Hawaiian Gardens

Incorporated in 1964, Hawaiian Gardens is a full-service, general-law city located at the core of the vital Gateway Region, the industrial heartland of the greater Los Angeles. Nearly 15,000 residents enjoy parks, safe neighborhoods, strong infrastructure and award-winning public education. Within just under one square mile, Hawaiian Gardens offers shopping, fine dining, accommodations and is one of only seven cities in L.A. County that permits casino gambling. Great access to freeways, airports and harbors makes Hawaiian Gardens an ideal location as the gateway to Southern California. Learn more at hgcity.org.

About Best Best & Krieger

Best Best & Krieger LLP is a national law firm that focuses on environmental, business, education, municipal and telecommunications law for public agency and private clients. With more than 200 attorneys, the law firm has 10 offices nationwide, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.bbklaw.com.

