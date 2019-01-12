THE GARDENS CASINO IN HAWAIIAN GARDENS KICKS OFF FIGHT NIGHT SERIES WITH ROY ENGLEBRECHT PROMOTIONS

AFTER MORE than three decades of delivering boxing events to fight fans in intimate settings throughout Southern California, Roy Englebrecht Promotions announced this past Wednesday that in 2019, he will bring a new Saturday night boxing series in the Grand Ballroom at the The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

After more than three decades of delivering world class combative sports events to fight fans in intimate settings throughout Southern California, Roy Englebrecht Promotions is raising the bar with the new series ‘Fight Night’ with four dates of hybrid fights at the newly modernized Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens.

“Fans will get to see some of the best undefeated boxing talent in Southern California,” says Englebrecht, “it is a mixture of boxing and martial arts action and it all begins on February 9th.” He adds that this will be the only promotion in the country that promotes two regular scheduled hybrid fight series, the other being the Fight Club OC shows.

OWNER and CEO Roy Englebrecht introducing Fight Night boxers.

The first show line up of boxers and MMA fighters was introduced in a press junket and special luncheon, Wednesday, January 9th at the Gardens Casino. On the boxing side, fight fans will see undefeated super middleweight Jonathan Esquivel from Anaheim; undefeated super bantamweight Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava of Westminster; super featherweight Anthony Casillas of South Gate and bantamweight Anthony Ramirez of Fontana. These four undefeated boxers will bring a perfect 25-0 record with 18 knockouts into the Events Center.

On the mixed martial arts portion of the show, fans will see a matchup of two Orange County warriors featuring Mike Segura our of Laguna Hills face Kenny Quach of Santa Ana. In the other MMA matchup two fighters will make their debuts, Long Beach Garrett Williams will face Ernesto Leyva from Hacienda Heights.

“I am excited to bring our hybrid fight concept to the Events Center and it’s intimate setting of only 1,000 seats,” says Englebrecht, “This exclusive agreement with the Casino allows us to focus on providing another quality fight series to the millions of fight fans in Southern California.”

The Gardens Casino underwent a $90 million renovation last year and is a now 200,000 square feet structure with one of the largest card rooms in the world. With over 300 tables, daily tournaments and multiple card games the Casino is an amazing entertainment destination.

“All of us here at the Casino are excited to bring professional boxing and mixed martial arts action to Hawaiian Gardens,” said Gardens Casino General Manager Ron Sarabi, ”Roy Englebrecht Promotions is regarded as one of the top fight promotions company in California and the eight year success of their Fight Club OC shows, warrants that claim. Knowing the quality that Roy brings to all his shows, I know that fans at our Gardens Casino Fight Night show will get their money’s worth.”

The Gardens Casino Fight Night will launch its first of four fights on Saturday, February 9th at 7:00 pm with subsequent fights scheduled for Saturday, May 18th; Saturday, August 3rd and Saturday, November 9th.

All tickets are prices at $60.00 and are on sale now at www.socafights.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments