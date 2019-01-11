South Gate Councilwoman Denise Diaz Announces Candidacy for California’s State Senate District 33

Receives endorsements from local elected leaders.

South Gate, CA – Today, South Gate Councilwoman Denise Diaz announced her campaign for the Special Election of the California State Senate District 33. Upon her announcement, locally elected leaders within Senate District 33 have endorsed Councilwoman Diaz’s campaign.

“It is an honor to officially announce my candidacy for the State Senate. As a daughter of immigrants and part of a generation who is paving the future for our nation, I am proud to represent my community and continue fighting for them at the state level,” said Councilwoman Denise Diaz. “Actions speak louder than words. That is why I’m running for State Senate, to roll up my sleeves and get to work on delivering results for working families and small business of Senate District 33.”

Denise has fought for the rights and progress of immigrants since she was in High School. As a council member, Denise has successfully created programs for the youth such as the “South Gate Youth Employment Program,” an employment program focused on providing jobs for young people as well as providing resources for small business owners. As a millennial, Denise understands the importance of education and has worked tirelessly to create programs to ensure every young person has the opportunity to pursue a quality education.

Councilwoman Denise Diaz’s campaign for Senate District 33 has already received the endorsements from our local elected leaders, which include:

Huntington Park Mayor, Jhonny Pineda

South Gate Mayor, Belen Bernal

Bell Gardens Mayor, Alejandra Cortez

Huntington Park Councilmember, Graciela Ortiz

Bell Gardens Vice Mayor, Lisseth Flores

Bell Gardens Councilmember Marco Barcena

Bell Gardens Councilmember, Jennifer Rodriguez,

South Gate City Clerk, Carmen Avalos

About Senate District 33:

District 33 is composed of the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Huntington Park, part of Lakewood, Long Beach, part of Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount, Signal Hill, South Gate and Vernon. The population of this District is 926,972 of which 70% are Latinos.

About Denise Diaz:

Denise Diaz holds a B.A in communications from Cal State Long Beach. After graduation, she received a post-graduate certificate in International Business from the esteemed Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Guadalajara, Mexico. She worked at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, D.C. for several years while she served a four-year term on the advisory board for the Secretary of External Relations for Mexicans Abroad- a branch of the Mexican government and is Director of the Jalisco Center in Los Angeles, CA.

