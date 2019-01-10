Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Will Hold Jan. 10 Open House for New Field Office in Cerritos

BY BRIAN HEWS

Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn will hold an open house today for her new field office in Cerritos located inside the Cerritos Medical Building on Artesia Blvd.

Hahn moved from her office inside the Bellflower courthouse, which had been the field office for the 4th district for over 30 years.

Hahn told HMG-LCCN, “I want to make it easy for my constituents to connect with my office and my staff. Our newest Field Office in Cerritos is easy to get to and has plenty of free parking. Not only will there be a Field Deputy and County Caseworker working there full-time— we will have a Veteran’s Caseworker available on-site for local veterans who need help. It is open every weekday so whether you have an issue you need help fixing or just want to give us an update on what is happening in your community, I hope you will stop by and see us soon.”

Back in the late 80’s, then Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Deane Dana, wanting to improve constituency outreach, opened the office in the Bellflower courthouse.

His Chief of Staff at the time, who would follow Dana after his retirement in 1996, was Don Knabe.

When Knabe won his seat, he kept the Bellflower office knowing that, after serving Dana for 16 years, the office served the constituents well.

For over 20 years Knabe and his staff used the offices to meet with local officials and residents in the area without a problem, as the office is central to the areas that were served by Knabe and his staff.

Some grumbled when they had to go through the security at the courthouse, and about the parking, but it was worth the inconvenience to Knabe because the entire office package was free, all services provided by the City of Bellflower and the state of California.

Now a little bit of history will be lost as they officially open the office in Cerritos.

The office is located at 11911 Artesia Blvd., Suite 104 in Cerritos. The event is from 5:30-7:00 pm, everyone is welcome.

