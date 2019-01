Dec. 26, 2018 – Jan. 9, 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Over the past two weeks there have been (70) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (80) incidents during the previous two weeks.

The greatest number of incidents occurred on Thursdays (14) and Tuesdays (11).

Break-down of crimes:

Aggravated Assault (11)

Robbery (0)

Grand Theft Auto (13)

Theft from Motor Vehicle (18)

Burglary (16, 4 Residential and 12 Commercial)

Other thefts (11)

There were (0) robberies during this time period.

