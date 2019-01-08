LAUSD Board Seat No. 5 Candidate Graciela Ortiz Surpasses $100,000 in Donations

Dollars raised demonstrate people-powered nature of Educator and Huntington Park City Councilwoman’s campaign.

HUNTINGTON PARK, CA- In another milestone of her campaign, Huntington Park City Councilwoman and LAUSD Educator Graciela Ortiz announced this week that she has raised over $100,000 in her race for LAUSD Board Seat No. 5.

Following the announcement, Ortiz released a statement saying, “I’m extremely honored and appreciative to be supported by passionate grassroots activists in our community-based campaign. These critical funds will enable us to spread our message, which is that of justice for our students, centered on social and economic equity for all. I will stand for our students and families regardless of their immigration status and economic background.”

Ortiz has also acquired the following astonishing endorsements, which place her ahead of the race in a district that represents the majority of Southeast Los Angeles where she was born and raised:

Former State Senator Vanessa Delgado

State Assemblymember Monique Limón

David Vela, Board Member, Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees

Jhonny Pineda, Mayor, City of Huntington Park

Karina Macias, Vice-Mayor, City of Huntington Park

Manuel “Manny” Avila, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park

Marilyn Sanabria, Councilmember, City of Huntington Park

Maria Belen Bernal, Mayor, City of South Gate

Denise Diaz, Councilmember, City of South Gate

Eddie De La Riva, Mayor, City of Maywood

Ramon Medina, Councilmember, City of Maywood

Yvette Woodruff-Perez, Mayor, City of Vernon

Melissa Ybarra, Councilmember, City of Vernon

Jose Gonzalez, Mayor, City of Cudahy

Elizabeth Alcantar, Vice Mayor, City of Cudahy

Chris Garcia, Councilmember, City of Cudahy

Cristian Markovich, Immediate Past Councilmember, City of Cudahy

Baru Sanchez, Immediate Past Councilmember, City of Cudahy

Jose Luis Solache, Mayor, City of Lynwood

Aide Castro, Councilmember, City of Lynwood

Edwin Hernandez, Immediate Past Councilmember, City of Lynwood

Hugo Argumedo, Mayor, City of Commerce

Leonard Mendoza, Councilmember, City of Commerce

Alejandra Cortez, Mayor, City of Bell Gardens

Lisseth Flores, Vice Mayor, City of Bell Gardens

Roofers Union Local 36

Association of Pupil Services and Attendance Counselors

“This is a community driven campaign where everyone will be represented,” said Ortiz. “As a school counselor for the past twelve years, I have always put the needs of students first. A child’s education is the key to their success and the success of all our communities. It’s time to unite and put the needs of the children first. I will lead the fight to ensure that all our schools have equal resources, improved facilities and access to higher education for all students.”

Visit Ms. Ortiz’ website at click here.

Graciela Ortiz’s Biography

Ortiz was born and raised in Huntington Park as the youngest of four siblings. Her father died when she was only six months old, so her mother raised her on her own. From a young age, Ortiz took her education seriously. She began her educational career at Miles Avenue Elementary, proceeded to Gage Middle School, and graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1999 with high academic honors.

Immediately after graduating from high school, Ortiz attended her dream college, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). One of her greatest accomplishments at UCLA was establishing a chapter of Hermanas Unidas, which focuses on retention and empowerment of women at the university in order to ensure academic success and graduation. Being a founding mother of Hermanas Unidas allowed Ortiz to learn outstanding leadership skills that have proved useful throughout her career. Upon graduating from UCLA, she decided to pursue a Master’s degree in Social Work (MSW), which she earned from California State University, Long Beach in 2006. She also obtained her Pupil Personnel Services and Child Welfare and Attendance Credentials. In October of 2016, Ortiz became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

Ortiz always knew that her passion was in helping children and being their advocate. So, she became a Pupil Services and Attendance Counselor upon receiving her master’s degree. She has served various schools throughout the district in her twelve years as a counselor. She served as a PSA Counselor at Banning High School, Peary Middle School, a Lead District Counselor, she worked with Sotomayor Learning Academies and for the past five years she has been working in her Huntington Park community at Linda Esperanza Marquez High School. Although she focuses on students that have attendance problems, she works with all students, helping families break down the barriers that are impeding their children from being successful. She advocates and provides resources to students on juvenile probation, in foster care, and for those who are homeless. Her experience helping the children of Huntington Park allows her to see issues from various perspectives and from a holistic point of view that now helps her problem solve and understand community issues as a Councilmember.

Ortiz was elected to serve on Huntington Park’s City Council in March 2015 and served as Vice- Mayor for the 2015-2016 term. Ortiz was elected by her peers to serve as Mayor at the March 1, 2016 meeting. She served as Mayor of Huntington Park from March 1, 2016 to March 28, 2017. She currently represents Huntington Park on the HUB Cities Consortium Board in which she is the current Board Chair.

Ortiz strives to build communities through education. She strongly believes that if our school system and communities work in collaboration, our society will strengthen and in turn improve the quality of life for all. As a Councilmember, Ortiz has collaborated with all schools in the city to provide resources, opportunities and programs that will enhance the education of all children. Ortiz knows that a child’s education is the key to their success and the success of all our communities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments